Roelf Meyer can't stop the US refugee exodus - and shouldn't waste his time trying: Corrigan
Rational Perspective

Roelf Meyer can't stop the US refugee exodus - and shouldn't waste his time trying: Corrigan

Refugees are only one symptom of a deeper diplomatic breakdown between South Africa and the United States.
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Terence Corrigan
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