Rational Perspective
Right of Reply: Growth, equality and the question we keep avoiding
For South Africa, growth must go hand in hand with inclusion, justice, and broad participation to build a stable and equitable society.
Key topics:
Growth alone cannot resolve South Africa’s deep-rooted inequality.
Inclusion and fairness are essential for democracy and social trust.
Transformation is both a moral duty and a pragmatic investment.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Daryl Swanepoel*