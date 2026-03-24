Rational Perspective
Double standards: How SA applies rules unequally - Kenneth Kgwadi
South Africa’s foreign policy favours allies over citizens, sparking risks
Key topics:
South Africa punishes US and Israeli diplomats, ignores Iranian posts
ANC foreign policy favours Iran, Russia, China over citizens' interests
US-South Africa ties boost economy; Iran ties bring no local benefits
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Kenneth Kgwadi*