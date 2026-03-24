Double standards: How SA applies rules unequally - Kenneth Kgwadi
Rational Perspective

Double standards: How SA applies rules unequally - Kenneth Kgwadi

South Africa’s foreign policy favours allies over citizens, sparking risks
Published on

Key topics:

  • South Africa punishes US and Israeli diplomats, ignores Iranian posts

  • ANC foreign policy favours Iran, Russia, China over citizens' interests

  • US-South Africa ties boost economy; Iran ties bring no local benefits

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By Kenneth Kgwadi*

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Kenneth Kgwadi

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