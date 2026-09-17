Crude oil storage tanks stand at the oil refinery operated by Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Saudi Aramco aims to become a global refiner and chemical maker, seeking to profit from parts of the oil industry where demand is growing the fastest while also underpinning the kingdoms economic diversification. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Crude oil storage tanks stand at the oil refinery operated by Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, Saudi ArabiaSimon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

SA has just 13 days of fuel reserves as Gulf oil supply risks rise: Anthea Jeffery

South Africa’s plan to rebuild strategic fuel reserves faces serious questions over state capacity, corruption, infrastructure and cost.
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Dr Anthea Jeffery
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