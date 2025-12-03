South Africa just voted against its own farmers: Michael Kransdorff

Last week, South Africa voted against a United Nations resolution on “Agricultural Technology for Sustainable Development”. The decision defies logic, and undermines our own economic interests. While 129 nations, including most of Africa, voted in favour, South Africa joined just 29 states in opposing what developing countries urgently need: climate-smart farming; water-efficient irrigation; and agritech tools to build rural resilience.

The resolution contained no political clauses; no reference to conflict; and no ideological language. It was a practical, developmental initiative aligned to South Africa’s stated policy objectives of empowering small farmers, women, youth, and rural communities.

South Africa rejected it for one reason: Israel was the sponsor.

At a time when the country faces a persistent water crisis, collapsing infrastructure, and rising food insecurity, rejecting a resolution designed to provide exactly the kinds of technologies we lack is indefensible.

The irony is glaring. Only days before the vote, President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised the United States for skipping the G20 summit, declaring that “boycott politics never really work”. Yet when presented with an apolitical, humanitarian resolution offering concrete tools to fight hunger, drought, and rural poverty, South Africa chose the very boycott politics he condemned.