South Africa left out as Middle East peace takes centre stage: Kenneth Mokgatlhe

The anti-Israel policy adopted by South Africa led to the decision by Pretoria to drag Israel into the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ). This decision, ever taken, was a further attempt at villifying Israel rather than focusing on ways to end the conflict and bring the two warring sides together. The ANC’s focus is misdirected as it wants to identify the problem, but is not interested in sourcing the solution to the problem it has detected.

The Israel-Palestine conflict is one of the most complex impasses in our history, which is shaped by competing national claims, religion, politics, economy, and territory. It is for that reason that South Africa has to acknowledge these realities and focus on bringing about a permanent end to the conflict, peace, and social cohesion among these two people who do not hate each other.

South Africa is reputable, respected, and known to be a peace-loving and negotiation master, as it demonstrated its ability to pursue peace through negotiations with distinction in the early 1990s following the release of the country’s father of the nation, Nelson Mandela. It was Mandela’s leadership that saved the country from a possible civil war between the white and black populations. He became a symbol of peace when he created an inclusive government in 1994 and embarked on initiatives to achieve nation-building. It is this experience that has established South Africa as the most respected player in the international community; what a pity that it has squandered this position through its narrow political desire to demonize one side. South Africa’s choice of optics over peace-building has led to it becoming insignificant, as it has been left out of the room during peace talks on the African continent.

South Africa should learn from a small but influential country such as Qatar on the global discourse, on how they have been involved in the peace deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Darfur, Yemen, Israel-Hamas, and many other complex conflicts around the world. Pretoria stands out as a master negotiator, not an aggressor who is interested in the continuation of wars around the world.

South Africa, as Africa’s most powerful nation, could have used its influence to peacefully end the conflict between Hamas and Israel. This could have been easier because it has established key communication channels with Hamas, and Israel is always available through diplomatic channels. It should be easy to sit the warring sides around the table and bring them together without obsessing on who is guilty or who should be punished.