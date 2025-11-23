Rational Perspective
South Africans no longer trust the police, parliament or political parties - what that means
Declining trust in South Africa’s institutions, fueled by corruption and poor governance, threatens democracy and rule of law.
Key topics:
Declining trust in South African police, parliament, and political parties.
Corruption and poor governance erode political legitimacy and rule of law.
Gender differences observed in attitudes toward obeying or bypassing laws.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Amanda Gouws* and Joseph Ayodele Kupolusi*