PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 24: Rejected students protest outside Boekenhoutkloof Traffic College during the address of youth on traffic officer prospects on April 24, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the group protested because their applications for the traffic officer programme were rejected. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu).
Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Rational Perspective

SA's demographic window is closing before jobs arrive: Sindile Vabaza

With 42.2 million people of working age and youth unemployment above 60%, Sindile Vabaza warns the chance to cash in on a young population is slipping away.
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Sindile Vabaza
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