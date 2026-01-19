Brent Bozell
Brent Bozell
Rational Perspective

Managing South Africa’s fractured US relationship: Terence Corrigan

South Africa must manage worsening US relations, accept hard realities, and prioritise communication over symbolism amid geopolitical rifts.
Published on

Key topics:

  • South Africa–US relations deteriorate amid tariffs, expulsions and diplomacy tensions

  • Bozell’s ambassadorship reflects deeper geopolitical rifts, not a personal provocation

  • Managing the relationship requires engagement, realism and sustained communication

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Terence Corrigan*

Loading content, please wait...
Terence Corrigan

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com