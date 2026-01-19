Rational Perspective
Managing South Africa's fractured US relationship: Terence Corrigan
South Africa must manage worsening US relations, accept hard realities, and prioritise communication over symbolism amid geopolitical rifts.
Key topics:
South Africa–US relations deteriorate amid tariffs, expulsions and diplomacy tensions
Bozell’s ambassadorship reflects deeper geopolitical rifts, not a personal provocation
Managing the relationship requires engagement, realism and sustained communication
By Terence Corrigan*