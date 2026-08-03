The ArcelorMittal factory in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa
The ArcelorMittal factory in Vanderbijlpark, South AfricaPhotographer: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg
Rational Perspective

SA's industrial masterplans are quietly protecting monopolies, not fixing them: Donald MacKay

Government-backed protection is keeping struggling industries alive while stifling competition, innovation, and economic growth.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Mackay
BizNews
www.biznews.com