Rational Perspective
Will for peace: How SA’s neutrality drifted into strategic confusion
The Will for Peace naval exercise exposed weak strategic discipline, blurred neutrality, and gaps between South Africa’s foreign policy rhetoric and reality.
Key topics:
Naval drills with China, Russia and Iran exposed weak strategic boundaries
Gaps between civilian authority and SANDF control damaged credibility
Non-alignment faltered as Pretoria failed to define gains and limits
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.