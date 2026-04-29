Rational Perspective
South Africa’s US deadlock deepens: Little room for diplomacy to shift ties - Katzenellengbogen
Strained US relations, limited diplomacy, and SA’s shifting global alliances
Key topics:
SA–US tensions deepen; Meyer seen as limited diplomatic placeholder
Trump demands on crime, land, BEE, and “Kill the Boer” stance
SA pivots to “progressive revival” with China, Brazil, Spain allies
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