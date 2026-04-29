South Africa’s US deadlock deepens: Little room for diplomacy to shift ties - Katzenellengbogen
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Rational Perspective

South Africa’s US deadlock deepens: Little room for diplomacy to shift ties - Katzenellengbogen

Strained US relations, limited diplomacy, and SA’s shifting global alliances
Published on

Key topics:

  • SA–US tensions deepen; Meyer seen as limited diplomatic placeholder

  • Trump demands on crime, land, BEE, and “Kill the Boer” stance

  • SA pivots to “progressive revival” with China, Brazil, Spain allies

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Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
BizNews
www.biznews.com