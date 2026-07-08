SA's youth non-voting problem may be turning a corner ahead of November's local elections

South African youth have historically skipped elections — 90% of 18-19 year-olds didn't register for 2021's local polls, citing disillusionment, inaccessible voting stations, and a belief that parties ignore their concerns. Sara Gon, in this piece for The Daily Friend, argues the deeper cause is low voter literacy: many don't grasp that voting is the mechanism for exercising real power, a right denied to black South Africans until 1994. But recent IEC registration data offers hope: 477,000 new voters signed up in the latest drive, 80% under 30, pushing the roll to 28.5 million. Growing frustration with 30 years of ANC underdelivery may finally be driving youth political engagement ahead of November's local elections..By Sara Gon*.Historically, there has been a problem with the youth not voting in elections.A typical article on this phenomenon appeared in the Daily Maverick recently. In interviews with a number of people, the author heard explanations for why young people don’t register to vote or if they do, why they then don’t vote.In South Africa a person may register to vote from the age of 16 but can only actually vote from the age of 18. “Youth” comprises roughly 16 to 34 year olds.The issues raised for not participating in this crucial process include:“There is no difference, whether we vote or we do not, nothing will change”People register to vote but elect later not to actually vote.The extent of crime in communities: “We have been addressing this issue as a community for years, but they do not hear us. There are potholes, no sewage drains.”In the 2021 local government elections, 90% of people aged 18-19 did not register to vote, and fewer than 20% of voters aged 20-34 registered to vote.76% of young people aged 16-24 believe that political parties give too little attention to the concerns and needs of the youth.Voting stations are often inaccessible.High unemployment rates, informal work schedules, and the need to undertake caregiving activities impede the use of the voting process.However, the crux of the matter is that low voter literacy is the key issue. Ignorance of the reason to vote – the power it gives ordinary South Africans – appears to be fundamental to the failure of the youth to vote.What the Constitution saysUnder “Political rights”, the Constitution provides that:(1) Every citizen is free to make political choices, which includes the right – (a) to form a political party; (b) to participate in the activities of, or recruit members for a political party; and (e) to campaign for a political party or cause.(2) Every citizen has the right to free, fair and regular elections for any legislative body established in terms of the Constitution.(3) Every adult citizen has the right– (a) to vote in elections for any legislative body established in terms of the Constitution, and to do so in secret; and (b) to stand for public office and, if elected, to hold office.Compulsory versus voluntary votingAs of January 2026, some 22 countries have compulsory voting laws.They regard voting in elections as not a right, but rather a universal civic duty. Enforcing voting laws varies considerably, and the penalty for not casting a ballot without a proper justification ranges from nothing to severe.Belgium has the oldest compulsory voting system, introduced in 1893 for men and in 1948 for women. Australia implemented compulsory voting in 1924, with states and territories passing their own compulsory voting laws at various times.Voluntary voting in Australia before 1924 resulted in between a 47% and 78% turnout of eligible voters. Following the introduction of compulsory federal voting in 1924, this figure increased to between 91% and 96%, with only 5% of eligible voters recorded as not enrolled.On the other hand, the Netherlands and Venezuela are among several countries that have moved from compulsory to voluntary voting, in 1967 and 1993 respectively. Venezuela saw turnout drop from 82% to 61% in 1993.Compelled voting results in higher voter turnout and, thus, a more representative government. This major step, it is argued, strengthens democracies and aligns the choices of its politicians with the preferences of its citizens.Lower turnout distorts the wishes and power of the electorate. Our Constitution, by creating a right to vote, also shows that the individual may exercise a right not to vote.Effect of votingThe multiplier effect of thousands of people not voting may have serious implications on the outcome of an election.Non-voters are subject to the politicians elected by those who do vote, whether they like the results or not. Non-voters cannot complain about the result. Voting is the only opportunity to exercise a contribution to the shape and content of society that cannot be ceded to politicians to determine.Voting in an election is the opportunity to help determine who will govern and how. It is the one political act that will determine which politicians go to parliament.The result of an election cannot be predetermined. It is an exercise of power. South African history provides a particular weight to the right to vote.Until 1994, black South Africans had no right to vote for the government that determined how their lives would be led. Importantly, for democracy to work, people must participate in the exercise of it.The ability to change a country’s government is important. It is not a right that every nation’s citizens have.How to conscientise votersYoung people need to learn about their rights and the principles that govern them, and the most appropriate place to ensure that this happens is at high school.It can be taught repeatedly so that by the time young people become adults, they have understood that a right has the qualities of an obligation.The local election in November is an opportunity for the parties to make an impact that bucks the trend of non-participation by the youth.Reason to hopeOver the recent voter registration weekend, according to the IEC, 477,000 new voters registered to vote and 80% of those who registered were younger than 30.There were 2.9 million new registrations, checks or changes of address. By contrast, before the last local government elections in 2021 there were only 1.7 million transactions in a comparable registration period.As James Lorimer, the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources, says, the latest figures appear to indicate that the cynicism that formerly greeted the right to exercise the vote is being replaced by “a greater belief in the value of participating in the political process”.The total number of registered voters now stands at 28.5 million, up from the 27.7 million voters on the roll used during the 2024 national and provincial elections.About 2.4 million voters used the opportunity to inspect, confirm or update their registration details. “Young people accounted for a significant share of the activity. The IEC said 785,078 transactions were recorded among people aged between 16 and 29, representing 27% of all registration activity. The same age group accounted for 379,767 of the new registrations, or 80% of all first-time registrations.”.Read more:.Solly Moeng: Beyond voter education, let’s build South Africa through civic education.It seems that the historic reluctance to vote is changing, with the frustration of people over an ANC government that has been in power for 30 years and is not meeting their needs or its own promises.It appears that people may no longer be prepared to grant the ANC the right to govern. In the past, many voted for the ANC to encourage it to deliver better results. As long as South Africa remains a democracy, there will always be a next time, and all bets are off..*Sara Gon is a Fellow of the SA Institute of Race Relations. She was an employee of the IRR for 10 years, in which time she helped develop the Daily Friend, latterly serving as its Contributing Editor. Her ‘hobby’ of writing letters to newspapers about South African politics landed her her role at the IRR. Prior to that, Gon was an attorney at Webber Wentzel, and was a co-founder and manager of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra..This article was first published by Daily Friend and is republished with permission..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.