A man casts his ballot during South Africa's local government elections in KwaMashu, north of Durban, South Africa, August 3, 2016.
A man casts his ballot during South Africa's local government elections in KwaMashu, north of Durban, South Africa, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Rational Perspective

SA's youth non-voting problem may be turning a corner ahead of November's local elections

South Africa’s youth are turning away from the ballot box, but new voter registrations suggest a shift in political engagement.
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Sara Gon
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