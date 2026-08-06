Schoolboy rugby: simpler than the politics around it
Schoolboy rugby: simpler than the politics around itPhotographer: Patrick Case/ Pexels via Canva
Rational Perspective

School rugby's problem isn't diversity - it's political interference: Martin van Staden

From athletics to netball, hockey and rugby, similar quota disputes have repeatedly sidelined pupils selected on merit.
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Martin van Staden
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