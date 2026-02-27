Rational Perspective
SLR: Mugabe's evil son - Not even savages shoot Malawian gardeners
Court hears allegations of a brutal attack in Johannesburg.
Key topics:
Court case: Bellarmine Mugabe accused of shooting a gardener
Critique of political dynasties and corrupt elite privilege
South Africa portrayed as haven for global fugitives
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.