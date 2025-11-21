Rational Perspective
SLR: "Race-based" policies are driving everybody mad
An analysis of UK race-based policies, public reactions, and contrasts with South African attitudes toward identity-driven initiatives today.
Key topics:
UK’s growing push for race-based policies and controversies around them
SA survey shows strong rejection of race-based selection in sports
Rising debates on reparations and widening identity-driven political divisions
By Simon Lincoln Reader*