Rational Perspective
SLR: Fellow pupil to Amway and “K-word” Chester Missing: the tale of Conrad Koch
From Amway pitches to political puppetry, Conrad Koch’s journey exposes South Africa’s unique, often absurd cancel culture.
Key topics:
Conrad Koch’s shift from Amway to political puppetry and satire
Chester Missing controversies and social justice comedy challenges
South Africa’s unique, often chaotic approach to cancel culture
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Simon Lincoln Reader*