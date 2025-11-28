SLR: Fellow pupil to Amway and “K-word” Chester Missing: the tale of Conrad Koch
Rational Perspective

SLR: Fellow pupil to Amway and “K-word” Chester Missing: the tale of Conrad Koch

From Amway pitches to political puppetry, Conrad Koch’s journey exposes South Africa’s unique, often absurd cancel culture.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Conrad Koch’s shift from Amway to political puppetry and satire

  • Chester Missing controversies and social justice comedy challenges

  • South Africa’s unique, often chaotic approach to cancel culture

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Simon Lincoln Reader*

Loading content, please wait...
Simon Lincoln Reader

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com