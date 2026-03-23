Rational Perspective
Solly Moeng: When what’s good for the ANC stops being good for South Africa
From liberation loyalty to governance accountability: South Africa needs civic courage.
Key topics:
ANC self-interest often harms South Africa, undermining institutions.
Leaders exploit history to deflect accountability and manipulate voters.
Civic maturity and active citizenship are crucial for democratic renewal.
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By Solly Moeng