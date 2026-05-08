Rational Perspective
Richard Wilkinson: A smart, serious solution to Jhb's housing crisis
State-led housing delivery has failed; reforming rental markets via vouchers could unlock supply, investment, and access.
Key topics:
Housing backlog grows despite billions spent on state housing builds
Legal eviction rules cripple rental market and deter private investment
Rental vouchers proposed to unlock supply and fix housing access system
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By Richard Wilkinson