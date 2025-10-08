South Africa’s growing investment crisis threatens growth and infrastructure: Katzenellenbogen

Investment in South Africa is critically low and falling, and this will increasingly depress our already almost flat economic growth rate. Despite government promises, prospects are bleak for investment in infrastructure and other forms that are key for future growth.

Late last month, the Reserve Bank reported further drops in investment over the past three quarters.

With low rates of investment and massive backlogs because of years of neglect, there are signs that South Africa is in for a long decline. We certainly see it in Johannesburg, where there is pervasive decay, pavements are neglected, and roads are riddled with potholes. Most robots do not work.

South Africa’s problem has not only been the low overall level of investment as a share of GDP, the output of goods and services in our economy, but also the poor quality of state spending. Our gross fixed capital formation, a key investment type which drives growth, was below 15 percent of GDP.

Fast-growing emerging markets invest at multiples of this rate. In recent years, China has invested at a rate of between 40 and 45 percent of GDP. India tends to invest at around 30 percent of GDP. Even Turkey with its economic problems invests around 25 to 30 percent.

Without a far higher level of gross fixed capital formation, we have no chance of substantially pushing up our growth rate from its current miserable level of around one percent a year to anything substantially higher.

Gross fixed capital formation is the investment in fixed assets that can be used for production such as machinery, buildings, all sorts of infrastructure, and software. If this is insufficient, growth potential declines. And if projects are poorly selected and badly managed, debt is built up to finance these, but there is a strong chance of later repayment problems.

South Africa suffers from massively insufficient levels of gross fixed capital formation and poor spending by central and local government and state enterprises. The IMF has for years pointed to the decline in our growth potential due to the drop in our total factor productivity: the combination of labour and capital productivity.