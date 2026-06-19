South Africa's ports are getting better. They're still a disaster.
Image: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Durban_Container_Terminale_And_MV_Ever_Refine_-_panoramio.jpg
Rational Perspective

South Africa's ports are getting better. They're still a disaster.

Global CPPI ranks show Chinese dominance, SA recovery trends, and cost impact
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Chris Hattingh
BizNews
www.biznews.com