Rational Perspective
Steenhuisen has the FMD blueprint, he just refuses to follow it — Andrew Morphew
South Africa invokes Brazil’s disease-control model but fails to implement the reforms that made it work
Key topics
SA cites Brazil model but keeps vaccine monopoly
Private imports blocked amid OBP failures
Wildlife reservoir complicates FMD-free path
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Andrew Morphew