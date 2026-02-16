Geoffrey Berman, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks while standing next to a poster displaying the image of fund manager Jeffrey Epstein during a news conference in New York, US, on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Geoffrey Berman, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks while standing next to a poster displaying the image of fund manager Jeffrey Epstein during a news conference in New York, US, on Monday, July 8, 2019.Photographer: Louis Lanzano/Bloomberg
Rational Perspective

Steven Boykey Sidley: The other Jeffrey Epstein story

Jeffrey Epstein exploited women yet wielded immense influence, connecting billionaires, politicians, and academics in a hidden power network.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Epstein’s abuse fuelled public outrage and criminal infamy.

  • Elite network: billionaires, politicians, and academics engaged privately.

  • Influence engineered via wealth advice, connections, and secrecy.

By Steven Boykey Sidley*

Steven Boykey Sidley

