Rational Perspective
Steven Boykey Sidley: The other Jeffrey Epstein story
Jeffrey Epstein exploited women yet wielded immense influence, connecting billionaires, politicians, and academics in a hidden power network.
Key topics:
Epstein’s abuse fuelled public outrage and criminal infamy.
Elite network: billionaires, politicians, and academics engaged privately.
Influence engineered via wealth advice, connections, and secrecy.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Steven Boykey Sidley*