Geordin Hill-Lewis, The Federal Leader of the DA
Geordin Hill-Lewis, The Federal Leader of the DA
Rational Perspective

TCS Editorial: Can the DA overtake the ANC and win national power?

The Democratic Alliance’s new leader says victory is within reach, but only one of the two steps necessary for that to occur has been completed.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • DA aims to become SA’s biggest party and form national government

  • ANC ~40% vs DA ~25% shows stable post-2024 electoral balance

  • Voter perception gap persists; belief shift may decide coalition future

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By The Common Sense Editorial Board

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The Common Sense

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