Rational Perspective
TCS Editorial: Can the DA overtake the ANC and win national power?
The Democratic Alliance’s new leader says victory is within reach, but only one of the two steps necessary for that to occur has been completed.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
DA aims to become SA’s biggest party and form national government
ANC ~40% vs DA ~25% shows stable post-2024 electoral balance
Voter perception gap persists; belief shift may decide coalition future
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By The Common Sense Editorial Board