TCS: How far will media go to whitewash violence?
This article was first published by The Common Sense and is republished with permission.
Key topics:
US ambassador dismisses SA court ruling on anti-apartheid song
“Kill the boer” chant linked to Cold War guerrilla violence
Most South Africans view the chant as abhorrent, support ambassador
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By The Common Sense Editorial Board