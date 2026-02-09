Rational Perspective
TCS: How SA can seal a US trade deal fast – if it drops the ideology
A blunt roadmap for Pretoria to clinch a US trade pact by prioritising growth over ideology.
This article was first published on The Common Sense.
Key topics:
Send a senior envoy with a mandate, not mid-level trade officials
Focus on minerals, energy and investment, not AGOA-style concessions
Reciprocity matters: property rights, expropriation and geopolitics
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By The Common Sense Editorial Board