Rational Perspective
TDF: Foot-and-mouth disease - Farmers fight to vaccinate amid govt control
Surging FMD outbreaks spark legal battle as farmers demand vaccine access
Key topics:
Farmers to take govt to court for right to vaccinate herds.
FMD outbreaks surge, threatening exports, milk, and meat prices.
Private vets could boost vaccination, but govt keeps strict control.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.