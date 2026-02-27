The Dunevax Delay: SA’s FMD crisis isn’t a vaccine shortage — it’s a signature shortage
Rational Perspective

The Dunevax Delay: SA’s FMD crisis isn’t a vaccine shortage — it’s a signature shortage

FMD vaccine supply stalled as second SAHPRA permit awaits signature
Published on

Key topics:

  • Second FMD vaccine permit stalled at SAHPRA

  • Single import channel raises supply risk concerns

  • Farmers bear export losses amid regulatory delays

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Loading content, please wait...
Andrew Morphew

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com