Tim Flack: The little gun-free lobby that couldn't

Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) is facing renewed scrutiny over its influence in the country’s firearms debate, with critics questioning whether the organisation truly represents public sentiment. Tim Flack examines GFSA’s limited online support, funding sources, and role in shaping South Africa’s proposed firearm legislation. At the centre of the debate is self-defence, crime levels, and whether restricting legal firearm ownership can address a violent crime crisis where illegal weapons remain a major factor. The controversy highlights a broader South African conversation about civil society influence, public safety, and who gets to speak on behalf of ordinary citizens..By Tim Flack.There is a special pathos to an advocacy group that holds a rally to which nobody comes. But it takes a rare and almost admirable commitment to failure to hold that rally every week, for sixteen years, on two platforms, and to have the only attendees be people who turned up specifically to jeer.Consider, if you can bear it, the social media presence of Gun Free South Africa. This is the organisation that describes itself, with a straight face, as the voice of South Africa's 'unarmed majority'. One would expect the voice of a majority to have, at a minimum, some followers. GFSA joined X in October 2010. In the fifteen years since, it has managed 5,648 posts and amassed 2,779 followers, a rate of accumulation that works out to roughly one convert every two days, assuming, generously, that any of them are converts. Its final twenty posts reached a median audience of 156 people, which is to say the attendance of a modestly successful school play, and gathered seventeen likes between the lot of them. In March 2025 the account fell silent altogether, in the manner of a man who has been telling a joke for fifteen years and finally noticed that nobody is laughing.And here is the detail I confess I find almost touching. The account has been dead for sixteen months, and the replies have not stopped. In December 2025, nine months into the silence, someone dropped by to ask the corpse who its ten biggest funders were. In May 2025 a meme arrived beneath the organisation's final post, offering safety advice in the approved GFSA manner: criminals trying to kill you? Don't fear. Calmly tell them they're in a gun-free zone. South Africans, it turns out, will queue up to mock this organisation even when it is no longer there. That is not an audience. That is a wake at which the mourners are heckling the coffin.Being of a thorough disposition, I read every retrievable reply to those final twenty posts. There are thirty-five. Thirty-three are hostile: statistical rebuttals, constitutional arguments, artisanal mockery and a small garnish of Anglo-Saxon. And the supportive replies from members of the public number, and I want to be precise here, zero. The only two warm messages on the entire timeline were posted by the organisation's own incoming director, beneath the announcement of his own appointment. One of them reads, in its entirety, 'Follow our page.' It is difficult not to be moved.Perhaps, you say, X is simply the wrong room. Very well. On Facebook, where GFSA still posts weekly to 7,300 followers, its seven most recent posts have attracted 843 comments. I sampled sixty from the top of the threads. Sixty were critical. This is a strike rate that ought to interest statisticians, because achieving perfect unanimity among South Africans on any subject whatsoever is ordinarily considered impossible. On Mother's Day the organisation posted a tribute to mothers who have lost children to gun violence. One like. Sixteen comments, every one suggesting that what a South African mother needs is a firearm licence. On Father's Day it tried again, and drew 128 comments, the most popular of which observed that one should teach one's daughter to shoot because a restraining order is a piece of paper. The laughing emoji features prominently among the reactions. Facebook's own review system completes the picture: of 353 people who have troubled to rate the page, 22 percent recommend it. Somewhere, a brand manager is updating a CV.Now, none of this would matter in the slightest, and would indeed be merely sad, were it not for the punchline. For this organisation, this echoing hall of unsold tickets, is treated by the South African state and the South African press as the authoritative voice of civil society on firearms. It is quoted respectfully in the newspapers. It shares artwork and platforms with the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, whose Portfolio Committee on Community Safety launched a Gun Free Gauteng Campaign in June with GFSA's logo proudly attached, a launch whose Facebook announcement collected 489 comments of which my entire sample was, once again, hostile. And it is getting its way. The Firearms Control Amendment Bill that was trundling toward Parliament would have removed self-defence as a legal reason to own a firearm, in a country where roughly 68 people are murdered every day, 33 of them, by GFSA's own accounting, with a gun. The lobby that could not fill a minibus taxi with supporters is helping to disarm the passengers.The arithmetic deserves a moment more. On the police's own quarterly breakdowns it features in roughly four murders in ten. The majority of the country's murdered are dispatched with knives, bottles, bricks and bare hands, and they are no less dead for the informality. A South Africa scrubbed of every licensed firearm would remain one of the most murderous societies on earth; it would simply hear itself being killed more quietly. That is the awkwardness at the centre of single-instrument advocacy: the problem is not the tool. It is the six murders in ten that never touch the tool at all.How does an organisation with no discernible public backing acquire such reach? Not, evidently, through members. Not through persuasion, an art at which its record is now statistically perfect in the wrong direction. The answer is the usual one: history and money. GFSA banked its moral capital in the 1990s, when it helped deliver the Firearms Control Act in the afterglow of the Mandela era, and it has been drawing down on that account ever since. Its own donors page lists, among others, the Ford Foundation, the Heinrich Böll Stiftung, the Millennium Trust, the Claude Leon Foundation and the Social Justice Initiative. Its critics mention this with tedious frequency, and one sees why: when influence cannot be explained from below, people will go looking for the explanation above. Though the account, it must be said, is itself running dry. GFSA's most recent financial report available online shows grants and donations falling from R2,982,042 in 2022 to R2,152,947 in 2023, a drop of better than a quarter, with the year closing on a deficit of R13,748 and reserves standing at exactly R5,176. That is not a war chest. That is a whip-round. The authoritative voice of South African civil society on firearms, the body whose logo adorns provincial legislature campaigns, is one delayed grant payment away from being unable to cover its own stationery. The same report, under a heading titled 'Strengthening the base', discloses the size of that base: seven staff members over 2022-23, a former 'top-cop' retained as strategic advisor, and a consultant engaged to manage the finances, a brief which, at those reserves, could be discharged on the back of a till slip. Seven employees, then, set against two supportive messages in sixteen years, both of them written by the organisation's own incoming director. The payroll outnumbers the public endorsement by more than three to one, and the endorsement was in-house.And the state, far from noticing any of this, has taken to handing out medals. In May 2026 GFSA announced, with deep respect, gratitude and admiration, that its founding member and former director Adèle Kirsten had been awarded the Order of Luthuli in Bronze, one of South Africa's highest national honours, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to peace, democracy, justice and community safety. One does not begrudge a lifetime activist her ribbon. But it is worth glancing at the scoreboard at the moment of decoration. By GFSA's own telling, gun deaths stood at 34 a day when the organisation set out in the mid-1990s, fell to 18 by 2009, and have since climbed back to 33, one short of the number that occasioned its founding. Correlation is not causation, and nobody serious claims the relapse is Kirsten's doing. Still, there is something quietly remarkable about a national honour for gun-free advocacy arriving in the very season the country completed its round trip to the body count the advocacy began with. The mission continues, says the citation. So, evidently, does the shooting. By criminals, might I add.Those critics, incidentally, keep asking the same three questions, in English and in Afrikaans, politely and otherwise, thousands of times over. Does GFSA's leadership enjoy armed private security while campaigning to deny everyone else the same? Who funds it, and to what end? And how much of the carnage it cites involves licensed firearms rather than the illegal pool, a pool helpfully topped up by the roughly 1,800 guns the police lose each year? These questions have now been asked so often, into so complete a silence, that the silence has become the answer people hear..Read more:.Ian Cameron: Why disarming law-abiding South Africans won’t stop gun violence.Let me be scrupulously fair, since somebody must be. Comment sections are not referendums. Gun owners are organised and extremely online; the sympathetic are perhaps shy. But an organisation claiming to speak for a national majority ought, across two platforms, sixteen years and nearly six thousand posts, to be able to produce one stranger, a single solitary stranger, willing to agree with it in public. It cannot. And until it can, every respectful headline and every legislative partnership extended to Gun Free South Africa amounts to the same quiet insult to the public it claims to represent: the assumption that the majority's voice is best supplied by an organisation the majority has never once seconded. The little gun-free lobby that couldn't, still couldn't, and is nonetheless allowed to..*A closing note on interests, since somebody will raise them. The author is a gun owner. A licensed one: vetted, tested, inspected and filed, precisely as the law demands. He is a proud member of the South African Gunowners' Association and has spent ten years working in and around the firearms industry. He mentions this not as a confession, because none is owed, and not as a bias, because a stake in an argument is not a sin against it. He has committed no crime. He is merely what Gun Free South Africa has spent sixteen years failing to produce: a private citizen willing to put his name to his position in public. On the evidence above, there are rather more of him than of them. And yet they have the medals. .Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.