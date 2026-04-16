Rational Perspective
Tim Flack: Much ado about pushups on the beach
How a fitness session became a constitutional crisis
Key topics:
Muizenberg beach PT session with US Marines and metro cadets
Legal claims of SAPS Act breach lack clear statutory basis
Political outrage and media reaction framed a routine exercise as scandal
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By Tim Flack