NORTHAM, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 08: Farmer David Rakgase watches his livestock during an interview on August 08, 2018 in Northam, South Africa. The 77-year-old cattle farmer from Limpopo has launched a court bid to force the South African government to sell him the land he has leased since 1991. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deon Raath)
Cattle farmer David Rakgase watches his livestock during in Northam, Limpopo.Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deon Raath
Rational Perspective

Title deeds for black farmers: right reform, wrong reason | Andrew Morphew

Land reform needs title deeds, faster delivery and practical support for farmers.
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Andrew Morphew
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