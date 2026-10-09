JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 16: A general view of the National Prosecuting Authority Offices in Pritchard Street on February 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) is the agency of the South African government responsible for state prosecutions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
A general view of the National Prosecuting Authority Offices in Pritchard Street in JohannesburgPhoto by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Rational Perspective

Paul Hoffman: Towards an independent National Prosecuting Authority

SA needs an independent anti-corruption body to restore accountability
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Paul Hoffman
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