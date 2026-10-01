A Bitcoin logo on a magazine cover at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The conference runs through August 28. Photographer: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bitcoin logoPhotographer: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Anthea Jeffery: Treasury wants to put Bitcoin behind a border it can't find

South Africa’s proposed crypto controls face constitutional, economic and industry concerns.
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Anthea Jeffery
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