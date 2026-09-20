WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters about healthcare in the Oval Office at the White House on September 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump announced that his administration's Medicaid ​"most-favored-nation" drug pricing model will cover all 50 ‌states, the District of ‌Columbia and Puerto Rico. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US President Donald TrumpPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Ivo Vegter : Trump’s America - an empire consumed by ignorance, avarice and division

Trump’s trade policies, economic record and leadership face growing criticism.
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Ivo Vegter
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