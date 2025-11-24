US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. US officials are having early discussions on whether to let Nvidia Corp. sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, according to people familiar with the matter, a contentious potential move that would mark a major win for the world's most valuable company.
US President Donald TrumpPhotographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg
Rational Perspective

Trump in turmoil as Epstein files, crashing polls spark political firestorm

Trump distracts from Epstein files with diplomacy, attacks, and threats as political pressure and GOP fractures intensify.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump diverts attention from Epstein files with high-profile meetings, attacks.

  • Rising political pressure as poll numbers and GOP loyalty show cracks.

  • Threats, rhetoric, and controversies mark Trump’s aggressive second-term strategy.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Bruce Wolpe*

Loading content, please wait...
The Conversation

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com