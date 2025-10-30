UCT controversy threatens academic freedom and research partnerships: Kenneth Kgwadi

I am deeply concerned as a postgraduate from Israeli-based Ben Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) that this resolution will be expanded to include even people like myself who have never had anything to do with the IDF. This move by the university could be a serious setback for someone like me, as it would exclude me from working or associating with South African universities on the basis that I have links with the Israeli institutions of learning. Our Constitution was constructed to protect people like me from those who want to bar others in academia and the research world based on their links and connections.

It is important to note that these two resolutions, if implemented, could see the university losing the donations worth R200 million or more, as funders are going to withdraw. We have to think thoroughly about how the withdrawal of funds will affect the students, researchers, the university, and the society that benefits from the innovative research. We have many students who are roaming the streets because they could not continue with their studies due to a lack of funding. We need donors and other sources of funding to keep our students in the lecture halls and make sure that they become central players of the mainstream economy. Politicising the conflict, which does not directly concern us, will impede our progress as a society. Our role could be to mediate for lasting peace and security, not to interfere or encourage conflict to take place.

The political posture in the UCT council proves the existence of subjectivism and bias in their approach to rejecting the definition adopted by IHRA without any reasonable grounds.

Professor Adam Mendelsohn from the UCT’s Department of Historical Studies was targeted and vilified for his opposition to the two demeaning resolutions adopted without proper consultation and engagement by the university council. Despite him being cleared by investigations, he remains suspended by the university. His suspension emanated from his opposition to those two resolutions, which are anti-Israel.

Institutions of learning and training should never be used as a political tool to pursue a narrow political and ideological agenda. Their sole purpose is to seek a developmental agenda through intellectualism, innovation, and idea generation to the problems confronted by societies. The university should never discriminate against a particular group of people due to diverse political beliefs. UCT, as a premier university in the African region, should be in a position to tolerate everyone regardless of their political, social, or economic standing.