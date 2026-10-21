University of Cape Town, Cape Town, Western Cape (Photo by Hoberman Collection/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
University of Cape TownPhoto by Hoberman Collection/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

UCT and free speech: the cost of punishing ideas | Michael Morris

UCT’s handling of dissenting views raises urgent questions about free speech and academic freedom.
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Michael Morris
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