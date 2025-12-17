Rational Perspective
Why Ukraine can’t simply give up its land for peace: Marc Champion
Territorial concessions remain the toughest hurdle despite security progress.
Key topics:
Security guarantees may see progress, but territorial deals remain tough.
Surrendering land risks military, political, and civilian hardships for Ukraine.
Ukraine’s postwar recovery depends on ending Russian occupation and threats.
By Marc Champion