Twitter diplomacy backfires: Why the US ambassador's public spat with Pretoria damages both sides
Illustration: BizNews
Rational Perspective

Twitter diplomacy backfires: Why the US ambassador's public spat with Pretoria damages both sides

Diplomacy in the social media age: when statecraft becomes public performance
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Dr Joan Swart
BizNews
www.biznews.com