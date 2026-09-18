WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 17: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks before signing a Critical Minerals Framework Memorandum of Understanding with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kstutis Budrys during a signing ceremony in the Treaty Room at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on September 17, 2026. (Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)
US Secretary of State Marco RubioPhoto by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Van Staden from Washington: 122 race laws since '94 - why the US is paying close attention to SA

Ramaphosa’s upside-down flag highlights South Africa’s declining constitutional culture.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Martin van Staden
BizNews
www.biznews.com