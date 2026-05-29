Viv Vermaak: Phala Phala, games of steal and plunder
Rational Perspective

Viv Vermaak: Phala Phala, games of steal and plunder

Phala Phala scandal, satire and the political stakes shaping South Africa’s GNU future
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Viv Vermaak
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