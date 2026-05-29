Viv Vermaak: Phala Phala, games of steal and plunder

Key topics:Satirical board game mirrors SA corruption and Phala Phala scandalR10m Phala Phala theft raises rule of law concerns for RamaphosaGNU politics, ANC factions and DA explore bargaining over reforms.By Vivienne Vermaak*.‘Steal and Plunder’ is a satirical South African board game in which players navigate Mzansi’s shadow economy to amass R10 million in ill-got gains. Some of the wealth playing cards available to you include ‘pre-approved tenders’ and ‘liberated livestock.’ In a scene where life imitates art, around R10 million was reported stolen from the President’s game farm at Phala Phala, with livestock also in the picture. But even the board game didn’t have the creativity to put the cash in a couch; respectable players store it next to their zama zama gold bars and S&P cryptocoins in a wealth stack.R10 million does not take up that much space. If it was foreign currency - American dollars to be exact - it could fit in a standard sized suitcase or backpack. The mind boggles; how much other free-range cash might have been roaming the premises that it could not fit into a safe? Also, why was the theft not reported to SAPS?The Phala Phala affair is at once a delightful amusement and the most serious threat to Ramaphosa’s presidency. This is his Nkandla moment and might unseat him as Nkandla did Jacob Zuma. It is an election year; voters are not marching the streets, chanting ‘pay back the money, ' but they might put enough political pressure on the ANC to get rid of him. What will it look like in real life if the Phala Phala fiasco threatens the presidency? How might it affect the GNU (Government of National Unity) and internal ANC politics? A panel discussion hosted by The Rational Standard podcast explored the issue, suggesting bold moves in an already high-stakes game..Read more:.Ramaphosa stands firm as impeachment probe looms over Phala Phala scandal.Host Martin van Staden, known for libertarian and contrarian views, said he didn’t really find the fact that the President didn’t report the crime an issue, and he probably wouldn’t have either. ‘No one in South Africa reports crime unless it is for insurance. We don’t expect Donald Trump to lay criminal charges if some china was stolen from the White House. This is just not how it works at the level of the political elite.’ The team also said that in a perfect free market world, nobody should be told what to do with their money. The president should be able to put gold coins in the fridge or bitcoin under his pillow and exchange them for whatever he wants. Ultimately, the issue is not really about currency declarations or what must be a minor theft for a multi-billionaire. David Ansara, CEO of the FMF (Free Market Foundation), says this matter is about the rule of law and that the president is not above it. "We cannot have rules for thee, but not for me, type of scenario. This is a real-life test case for the rule of law and its integrity.’Moreover, one roll of the dice at this stage of the game could change the political playing field. Factions within the ANC and a new DA leadership will have to make tough decisions in an election year where both parties face unprecedented challenges at the polls. Is the pressure enough to disrupt the GNU? Van Staden, who is also Head of Policy at the FMF, is on record as being anti-GNU in principle. He sketches three possible ways the next year could go regarding the legal process and Phala Phala.Option one is the worst one, according to him – nothing changes. The matter goes back to parliament, and the RET faction (Radical Economic Transformation) votes to let the president off the hook. A second option will be an impeachment process, which might bring down the GNU and cause economic instability. His third option is perhaps the most controversial and interesting one: ‘What if the pro-reform parties, the rule of law people, go to the ANC and play a game of purchasing our support, or we bring the GNU down.’ The suggestion is that parties like the DA and Freedom Front stand together and barter a few non-negotiables: No more expropriation without compensation, no more NHI and no Bitcoin regulations. Van Staden acknowledges it will be an unconventional strategy: ‘It feels a bit dirty, putting the rule of law up for sale. Welcome to reality.’ Ansara reminded opposition parties like the DA that the GNU should not be seen as an end in itself. They should use it as a tool to create more market-friendly conditions and ensure policies that encourage freedom, while creating stability. ‘This might be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to extract real concessions out of the ANC.’R10 million in gold would be the size of a 400 oz gold brick. That is 11 kilograms, compacted into a space taken up by 8 Iphones (with protective covers). I’d stash that in a cooler box, no problem. If in cash, assuming it was dollars packed as $1,000 bills, it would fit into a backpack. If supplied in its equivalent as Zim dollars, however, the sofa does become more attractive. Helpful tip: if you ever end up with a sofa full of $1,000 bills, know they are worth at least double that. While the bills are still legal tender, they are collector’s items selling for up to $10,000 each. .Read more:.Ramaphosa accuses panel of relying on hearsay in latest Phala Phala fightback.The game of Steal and Plunder is available on Takealot for R400. South Africa's GDP is on the table at approximately $400 billion, while its annual growth stands at 1.1 %. Hedge your bets, hide your money, but the game is on for a landmark year..*Vivienne Vermaak is an award-winning journalist and public speaker. Vivienne is a Senior Associate of The Free Market Foundation. She writes in her personal capacity..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.