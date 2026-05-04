Webbers, Werksmans, Bowmans go to court to take on BEE
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Major SA law firms challenge B-BBEE Legal Sector Code as unlawful, unworkable
Code demands 50% black ownership in 5 years, scrapping bursaries and pro bono
Critics cite exclusion of small firms, unrealistic targets, and transformation debate
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
From The Common Sense