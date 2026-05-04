Webbers, Werksmans, Bowmans go to court to take on BEE
Rational Perspective

Webbers, Werksmans, Bowmans go to court to take on BEE

Legal eagles push back against BEE regulations, which they say are unworkable.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • Major SA law firms challenge B-BBEE Legal Sector Code as unlawful, unworkable

  • Code demands 50% black ownership in 5 years, scrapping bursaries and pro bono

  • Critics cite exclusion of small firms, unrealistic targets, and transformation debate

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From The Common Sense

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