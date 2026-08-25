Workers and activists rally and march towards downtown Los Angeles, US.
Workers and activists rally and march towards downtown Los Angeles, US.Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Ivo Vegter: What the DA's boring manifesto could teach America's Democrats

The DA's dull, rules-based manifesto for South Africa's municipalities offers Democrats a workable template for winning back distrustful swing voters.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ivo Vegter
BizNews
www.biznews.com