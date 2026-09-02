02 September 2025, Vietnam, Hanoi: Vietnamese troops march during a parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of independence in the Vietnamese capital. Photo: Bac Pham/dpa (Photo by Bac Pham/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Vietnamese troops march through Hanoi at last year's National Day parade, which marked 80 years of Vietnamese independence.Photo by Bac Pham/picture alliance via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Dirk Hartford: What Vietnam got right: Lessons for SA from communist success story

Vietnam’s economic sise offers South Africa a powerful lesson
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Dirk Hartford
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