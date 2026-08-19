An artist’s impression of a unit in the Emperors Security Estate offering.
An artist’s impression of a unit in the Emperors Security Estate offering.
Rational Perspective

Chris Hattingh: Where the market builds, the state has stopped delivering

South Africa’s township property boom exposes the growing gap between private investment and failing municipal services
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Chris Hattingh
BizNews
www.biznews.com