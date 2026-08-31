BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA, SPAIN - MAY 25: The president of Argentina, Javier Milei (c), during the Tedeum at the Metropolitan Cathedral, on 25 May 2026, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). The Te Deum is a liturgy of thanksgiving held every 25 May in Argentina, the anniversary of the First Junta of 1810, traditionally in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Buenos Aires. (Photo By Sebastian Hipperdinger/Europa Press via Getty Images)
The president of Argentina, Javier MileiPhoto By Sebastian Hipperdinger/Europa Press via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Donald MacKay: Will a child born in SA be better off in 30 years than their Argentinian twin?

SA growth of 1.6% and 38% unemployment against Argentina's 4.4% expansion raise hard questions about the next generation's prospects.
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Donald Mackay
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