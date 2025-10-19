Right of Reply – Woke, common sense and GAFCON: Chuck Stephens

Sound familiar? It had been averted in England, whose historians note

that John Wesley and George Whitefield, two Anglican clergymen triggered

the 18th-century Great Awakening. Historians agree that this spiritual

renewal saved England from the kind of blood-soaked social renewal that

engulfed France. By reviving faith, they prevented a generation from

turning their anger into nihilistic rage.



Speaking of the French Revolution, it certainly deposed the monarchy

through its reign of terror. But Democracy was still-born, and soon

supplanted by dictatorship with the rise of Napoleon. Only when his

empire was vanquished could the Republic really rise. There are

parallels to these three historic examples in the “pushback” that Rob

Hersov observes. Certainly, woke has gone broke and that is no joke.



In Africa, the pushback is taking on new proportions. For twenty years,

African Anglicans have patiently tried to cajole and rebuke liberal

Anglicans especially those in the UK. The high incidence of child abuse

has brought both Anglicans and Catholics into disrepute. Suddenly, the

archbishop of Canterbury was forced to resign due to such a scandal.

Just as suddenly, the Church of England in its self-absorption, chose a

new archbishop - a woman who has endorsed same-sex marriage. This was

one bridge too far, because the two issues that have preoccupied

Anglicans for the past 50 years are the ordination of women and the

marriage or ordination of LGBTQ+ people.



In the church context, letting societal beliefs, convictions and values

creep into core theology is called “syncretism”. So it is that African

Anglicans, who have remained firmly attached to orthodox Anglican

beliefs, have confronted liberal Anglicans over practices that do not

align with scripture.



For a long period, this co-habitation in one denomination by two schools

of thought has bought some time. A new movement was launched – not a

new denomination – called GAFCON (Global Anglican Future Conference).

This gave rise to terms such as “dissident fidelity”, “pluralistic

unity” and “mutual loyalty”. This is more of a checkerboard than a

rainbow!



One Anglican described it this way: "the charge that GAFCON is a

breakaway or separatist group is not supported by the evidence. It is a

movement of reform and revitalisation which has enabled faithful

Anglicans to remain within the Communion, especially in North America

and Brazil. While being clear that participation in its common life is

based upon fidelity to the biblical gospel, not merely upon historic

ties, the Jerusalem Statement and Declaration of 2008 says quite

unequivocally that 'Our fellowship is not breaking away from the

Anglican Communion'. (Rev. Charles Raven)”



But given the pushback against woke in the secular world, and the rise

of conservatism against Leftist agendas in recent trending, the African

contingent finally threw down the gauntlet this month, upon learning of

the selection of a liberal woman as Archbishop of Canterbury. Enough is

enough.



Is the church democratic? Or does it practice top-down leadership?

Here are some calculations that are rounded and not comprehensive.

Also, they are generalized because in one country like Canada, there are

both evangelical and liberal Anglicans, so the statistics are not exact.

However, they tell the tale:



Liberal Anglicans are concentrated in the UK (13 million), Australia (4

million), USA (2 million called Episcopaleans), Canada (1 million), New

Zealand (0.5 million), Ireland (0.5 million). Totaling 21 million.



Whereas evangelical Anglicans are concentrated in Africa – Nigeria (20

million), Uganda (11 million), Kenya (7 million), Sudan and South Sudan

(5 million), Tanzania 2 million, southern Africa (4 million). This

totals 49 million.



The above two clusters total 70 million, by far the majority of the 95

million in the world-wide Anglican communion. In short, orthodox

evangelical Anglicans out-number liberal or “syncretistic” Anglicans by

2-to-1. So it came as no surprise, upon learning of the new

archbishop’s selection, that GAFCON issued its own statement saying it

“abandons global Anglicans, as the Church of England has chosen a leader

who will further divide an already split Communion.”



The October 3 statement read: “due to the failure of successive

Archbishops of Canterbury to guard the faith, the office can no longer

function as a credible leader of Anglicans, let alone a focus of unity…

The reset of our beloved Communion is now uniquely in the hands of

Gafcon, and we are ready to take the lead.”