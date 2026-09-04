SLR: So Woke was a scam. Who knew?

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, 5TH AVENUE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/06/09: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - Thousands of people lined the streets along 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan celebrating their Puerto Rican heritage. In its 62nd year, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade is the largest parade of Puerto Rican culture. This year's theme was "Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces" (One Nation, Many Voices) celebrating the diversity of Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Photo by Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
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