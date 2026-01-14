Rational Perspective
The world could stumble into a third world war: Flip Buys
Experts warn Ukraine conflict could escalate, with nuclear risks and global stakes.
Key topics:
NATO warns Russia war could escalate to a Europe-wide, nuclear conflict.
Ukraine war mirrors pre-WWI dynamics, raising risks of global escalation.
History shows nuclear deterrence and diplomacy are key to preventing war.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Flip Buys*