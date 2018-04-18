Sharks players aim to impress Rassie Erasmus at upcoming training camp

JOHANNESBURG — The new Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is going methodically through the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks squads in what SA Rugby is calling “alignment camps” to assess what’s available for the upcoming Test series. He’s looking at issues such as strength and conditioning of the players and “on-field alignment”. None of the media releases from SA Rugby delve into the nitty-gritty of what on-field alignment actually entails, but it’s clear that no on-field activities take place. So far Erasmus has met with invited players from the Bulls on the first camp and a combined group of Stormers and Lions players on the second camp to fit in with their respective byes in Super Rugby. The Sharks have a bye next Saturday so their camp, the third and final of the project, takes place this coming week. Of particular interest to Erasmus will be the uncapped Robert du Preez, an in-form Super Rugby flyhalf who has been touted as a potential Bok no.10. It’s not clear if Erasmus will be holding alignment camps for the Cheetahs and Kings players currently in action in the Pro14. – David O’Sullivan

From SA Rugby

Fifteen Cell C Sharks players, including the uncapped Sbu Nkosi, Andre Esterhuizen, Robert du Preez, Cameron Wright, Thomas du Toit and Akker van der Merwe, have been invited to the third and final Springbok alignment camp, in Durban from 22 to 25 April.

The Springbok management are using the three alignment camps to accelerate preparations for the forthcoming international rugby season.

A total of 22 players from the DHL Stormers and Emirates Lions were present at the second camp which took place two weeks ago at the Riverside Resort in Vanderbijlpark situated in the south of Johannesburg, while 12 Vodacom Bulls players attended the first camp at the same venue.

According to Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby, the Springbok management is looking forward to linking up with the Durban-based players at final alignment camp.

“We managed to work through a lot of technical detail during our first two camps and the various sessions with the Cell C Sharks players will be equally intensive,” explained Erasmus.

“We saw during the other two camps that the players appreciate the technical discussions and the clarification of our approach for the forthcoming international season, starting with Wales in Washington and the home series against England. Similar to the Vanderbijlpark camps, we will also have a couple of the Cell C Sharks coaches in attendance over the four days in Umhlanga.”

No on-field activities are planned for the camps and the focus of the various sessions is exclusively on alignment, which will ensure a smooth transition from Vodacom Super Rugby to the Springboks when the squad gets together for the June internationals.

The Springboks start their international commitments with a clash against Wales in Washington DC on Saturday, 2 June. They then return immediately after to South Africa to face England in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, which will comprise three Tests on consecutive weekends.

Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg will host the series opener on 9 June, while the second Test takes place on 16 June at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, and the final match in the series will be contested a week later at DHL Newlands in Cape Town.

The following Cell C Sharks will attend the third Springbok alignment camp:

Forwards: Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Thomas du Toit (prop), Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Akker van der Merwe (hooker), Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Dan du Preez (loose forward).

Backs: Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf), Cameron Wright (scrumhalf), Robert du Preez (flyhalf), André Esterhuizen (centre), Lukhanyo Am (centre), Lwazi Mvovo (wing), Sbu Nkosi (wing), Curwin Bosch (fullback).

Source: http://www.sarugby.co.za/article.aspx?category=sarugby&pcurr=3&id=4267104